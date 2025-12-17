Apple TV+ announced a new spinoff to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Wednesday. Wyatt Russell will star in and executive produce a series about Lee Shaw,

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premieres Feb. 27. That show covers two time periods in the universe of Legendary's Kong and Godzilla monster movies.

Russell and his father, Kurt, play Lee in the past and present. The new series would follow the adventures of young Lee through his adventures in the 1980s.

Apple announced spinoff plans in April 2024. Joby Harold has been hired to showrun the spinoff.

Harold has also signed an overall deal with Legendary that includes overseeing the Monsterverse. In film, the Monsterverse has Godzilla x Kong: Supernova coming in 2027.