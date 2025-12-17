Vertical released the trailer for Dracula on Wednesday. The film opens Feb. 8 in U.S. theaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caleb Landry Jones plays Count Dracu in this adaptation. Christoph Waltz plays a priest who fills the Van Helsing role of hunting Dracula.

Waltz also appeared in Guillermo del Toro's recent Frankenstein so he cornered the recent Mary Shelley and Bram Stoker adaptations. Zoe Bleu plays Elisabeta, the reincarnation of the Count's wife.

Scenes show the Count rejecting God in the 15th century, attending 19th century galas, taking monstrous form and biting necks.

Luc Besson adapted and directed this Dracula. Guillaume de Tonquedec, Matilda de Angelis, Ewens Abid, and Raphael Luce also star.

The film opened in Europe in July.