Lionsgate released the second trailer for Greenland 2 on Wednesday. The film opens Jan. 9 in theaters.

Five years after the Garrity family made it to the Greenland bunker, they are running out of supplies. Searching for another habitable region after a comet hit the planet, they venture to the very crater of the first impact.

The journey includes crossing a deep chasm over a rope bridge and ladder stretched over the gap. In another scene, they hold onto trees as a meteor shower hits.

Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin and Roman Griffin Davis play the Garritys. Sophie Thompson, Amber Rose Revah, William Abadie, and Trond Fausa Aurvag join the cast.

Ric Roman Waugh directed both Greenland films. Mitchell LaFortune co-wrote the sequel with original screenwriter Chris Sparling.

The first trailer was released in September.