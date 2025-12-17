Gerard Butler, family traverse apocalyptic landscape in 'Greenland 2'
UPI News Service, 12/17/2025
Lionsgate released the second trailer for Greenland 2 on Wednesday. The film opens Jan. 9 in theaters.
Five years after the Garrity family made it to the Greenland bunker, they are running out of supplies. Searching for another habitable region after a comet hit the planet, they venture to the very crater of the first impact.
The journey includes crossing a deep chasm over a rope bridge and ladder stretched over the gap. In another scene, they hold onto trees as a meteor shower hits.
