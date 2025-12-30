The Usos battled AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the World Tag Team Championships on WWE Raw.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highly competitive match was a war between two of WWE's most high-flying teams and was the main event on Raw Monday.

The Usos, which consists on twin brothers Jimmy and Jey Usos, were able to nail Styles with a Spear followed by an Uso Splash, however, Styles was still able to kick out of the three count.

Lee was later able to send Jimmy Usos across the announcer's desk after he launched himself over the top rope. Styles took advantage of the situation and was able to perform the Styles Clash, but Jey Uso kicked out at two.

Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm, but the Usos recovered and worked together to deliver the 1-D before pinning Styles to become the new World Tag Team Champions.

The Usos walked through the audience holding up their newly won championships as Raw concluded.

Also on Raw, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defended her title against the towering Raquel Rodriguez of the Judgement Day and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in a Triple Threat match.

Rodriguez was able to impressively lift up both Vaquer and Bella for a double Tejana Bomb, but Vaquer was able to escape.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Rodriguez slammed Bella down with the Tejana Bomb before she was thrown out of the ring by the champ. Vaquer then tossed Rodriguez out of the ring before she successfully pinned Bella to retain the Women's World Championship.