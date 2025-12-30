Cobra Kai and School Spirits actress Peyton List is to star in an Off-Broadway production of the stage musical, Heathers.

"It'll be so VERY. @heathersmusical !!! Can't wait to take on the role of the mythic [explicit] herself HEATHER CHANDLER in NYC January 26th," List posted on Instagram Monday.

Featuring book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, the show is based on the 1989 black-comedy film of the same name.

Kim Walker played high school mean girl Heather Chandler in the movie, which co-starred Winona Ryder, Christian Slater and Shannen Doherty.

Directed by Andy Fickman, the stage musical began previews at New World Stages on June 22 and officially opened on July 10.

The production recently extended its run for the second time.

It will play through May 24.

"Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day," a synopsis said.

"But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers -- three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather -- her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it's murder being a somebody."