Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in new footage from Avengers: Doomsday released by Marvel Studios on Tuesday.

In the 90-second preview, Thor is seen raising a young son in a cabin in the woods and praying to his gods for the strength to defeat one more enemy before he retreats back into a life of stillness.

The film is set to open Dec. 18, 2026 and will once again feature Chris Evans as Steve Rogers.

A preview focusing on his character showed him holding a baby and also looking at his old Captain America uniform.

Robert Downey Jr. will be playing a new character, Doctor Doom, instead of his hero, Iron Man, who died in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.