Family Ties, Back to the Future and Spin City icon Michael J. Fox will guest star on Season 3 of the Apple TV dramedy, Shrinking.

A trailer released Tuesday showed Fox interacting with Harrison Ford 's Paul in a doctor's office waiting room.

"What are you in for?" Fox's character asks Paul.

"Parkinson's. You?" Paul replies.

"Just a haircut," quips Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease decades ago.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the show's other characters discuss the need to move forward and choose happiness.

The series, which kicks off its new season on Jan. 28, stars Jason Segel, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.