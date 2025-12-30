Netflix released a trailer for the final episode of Stranger Things, which is set to premiere on the streaming service and in theaters on Wednesday.

"Fight for the days on the other side of this. Fight for a world beyond Hawkins," Hopper ( David Harbour ) tearfully tells his adopted daughter Eleven ( Millie Bobby Brown ). "Let's end this, kid."

The 90-second preview also shows someone holding onto an emotional Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), who later faces an enormous monster with Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and declares, "Mother of God!"

The finale is to drop at 8 p.m. ET.

The supernatural show, which has become a pop-culture phenomenon, is set in 1980s Indiana and follows a group of heroes trying to save the world from government scientists and the monsters they created.