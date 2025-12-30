The star-studded annual television event, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," is set to welcome in 2026 Wednesday night.

How to tune in

Airs live, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, as well as across all iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app

Streaming next day on Hulu

Hosts

Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora in New York City's Times Square

Chance the Rapper in Chicago

Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough in Las Vegas

Roselyn Sanchez in Puerto Rico

Performers

Diana Ross, Ciara, LE SSERAFIM, Little Big Town and Maren Morris in Times Square

West Coast performers include 4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, The All-American Rejects, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live! featuring Busta Rhymes, T.I., and Wyclef Jean, Goo Goo Dolls, KPop Demon Hunters: the singing voices of HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI), Leon Thomas, Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Pitbull joined by Lil Jon and Filmore, Rick Springfield, Russell Dickerson, Tucker Wetmore, and Zara Larsson

Daddy Yankee in Puerto Rico

Chappell Roan in Kansas City

Chance the Rapper and Jamila Woods in Chicago