Actor Cary Elwes has broken his silence more than two weeks after his Princess Bride director Rob Reiner's murder, allegedly at the hands of his own son, Nick.

"Enough time has passed that I can finally put my grief into words. I was 24 when I first met Rob Reiner on The Princess Bride. And from that very first meeting I fell in love with him," Elwes, 63, recalled in an Instagram post Monday.

"I was already a fan of his work so meeting him in person was a dream come true. As we began spending more time together I knew this was someone I wanted in my life. I also knew that by casting me as Westley he was giving me the keys to the castle," he added.

"The first thing I noticed about Rob was that he wore his heart on his sleeve. This was a man who felt deeply. Whose heart was filled with love and compassion. He wasn't impressed by how much money you had or if you had a privileged upbringing. He just wanted to know if you were a 'good guy.' He always tried to find the best in people."

In addition to starring in the 1987 fantasy classic, The Princess Bride, Elwes also starred in the 2015 drama, Being Charlie, which was directed by Reiner and co-written by his son, Nick.

Nick has been charged with stabbing Reiner and his mother Michele in their Brentwood, Calif., home earlier this month.