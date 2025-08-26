Roman Reigns returned to WWE's Raw, where he was confronted by his former manager Paul Heyman and his newest rival Bronson Reed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reigns kicked off the show Monday in Birmingham, England, where he received a warm welcome from the packed live audience.

The Tribal Chief discussed how a lot has changed for him as he no longer has his Bloodline group or the support of Heyman.

Heyman then interrupted his former client alongside Reed, who continues to wear the shoes he has stolen from Reigns in recent weeks. Reed dons two pairs of shoes around his neck that Heyman refers to as the "shoelafala," a reference to Reigns' ula fala necklace that signifies he is the Tribal Chief.

Reed, who is also called the Tribal Thief by Heyman, got into a war of words with Reigns. Reed said he is the Samoan his family warned him about, while Reigns called out Reed's Samoan heritage due to hailing from Australia.

Reigns was done with talking and charged at Reed on the entrance ramp. The two powerhouses kicked off a massive brawl with Reed briefly gaining the upper hand after sending Reigns into the ring post.

Reigns recovered inside the ring and started delivering multiple punches before security arrived. Reed headbutted and eliminated the security guards before he attempted to steal Reigns' sneakers.

Reed headed to the top rope to deliver his signature Tsunami attack, but Reigns sent him crashing outside the ring after delivering a well-timed Superman Punch.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Reigns will face Reed at WWE Clash in Paris, which takes place Sunday starting at 2 p.m. EDT. Clash in Paris can be streamed on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.