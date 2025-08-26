Jelly Roll, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Conan Gray and Tate McRae have been booked to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7.The music artists join a lineup that also includes Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin ft. DJ Snake, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Carpenter and Sombr.The show will air live on CBS from New York's UBS Arena.Rapper and actor LL Cool J is hosting the event.Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars lead this year's nominations. Nominations for the VMAs Social Categories, Best Group and Song of the Summer are expected to be announced Friday.Mariah Carey was previously announced as the recipient of this year's Video Vanguard Award.