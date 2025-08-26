Jelly Roll, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Conan Gray and Tate McRae have been booked to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7.

The show will air live on CBS from New York's UBS Arena.

Rapper and actor LL Cool J is hosting the event.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars lead this year's nominations. Nominations for the VMAs Social Categories, Best Group and Song of the Summer are expected to be announced Friday.