It's a love story, baby, and Taylor Swift just said yes.

The record-breaking singer-songwriter and Kansas City Chiefs football star Travis Kelce, both 35, announced Tuesday on Instagram that they are engaged after two years of dating.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift wrote in the caption of the social media post, which includes five photos of the couple during the proposal.

The post had more than four million likes in 30 minutes.

Kelce proposed to Swift in a garden. The first photo in the series shows the NFL star down on one knee, with a ring box in his right hand as he embraces Swift. Another photo features a large diamond ring on Swift's left hand.

Swift also shared the post on Instagram Stories, set to her song "So High School," which is about her relationship with Kelce.

Kelce and Swift dating in 2023. The Chiefs tight end, who is a three-time Super Bowl winner, and the "Love Story" singer have been public fixtures throughout the last two NFL seasons, including after the title game in 2024, when they shared an on-field kiss to celebrate a Chiefs victory.

Swift, a 14-time Grammy Award winner who boasts a record four Album of the Year wins, announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, earlier this month on Kelce's podcast, New Heights.