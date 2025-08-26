Arka Mediaworks and Variance Films shared a trailer for Baahubali: The Epic on Tuesday. The Epic is a new edit combining the films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which releases in theaters Oct. 31.

Baahubali: The Beginning opened in 2015 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion two years later. Director S.S. Rajamouli has recut the films together with a 10-minute intermission.

Rajamouli's RRR was released in 2022 and won the Oscar for the song "Naatu Naatu."

Baahubali stars Prabhas as Sivudu, an orphan rescued as a baby and raised in a tribal village. As an adult, Sivudu climbs over a waterfall and discovers a kingdom at war.

Sivudu joins rebels fighting to rescue Princess Devasena (Anushka Shetty). Soon, Sivudu discovers he is Prince Mahendra Baahubali.

Sathyaraj, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan also star, with Prabhas also playing the role of Baahubali's father, the king.

The Baahubali re-release will include IMAX, 4DX, DBox and Dolby Cinema versions.