FX released a trailer for The Lowdown, a new Tulsa-set noir series starring Ethan Hawke as a citizen journalist whose quest for the truth lands him in hot water with powerful players.

Sterlin Harjo, co-creator of Reservation Dogs, serves as creator, executive producer, writer and director for the series, which premieres Sept. 23 on FX.

The trailer, released Tuesday on YouTube, stars Hawke as Lee Raybon, a citizen journalist and self-proclaimed "truthstorian" who is dedicated to exposing corruption in the city of Tulsa, Okla.

The series also stars Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Francis, Raybon's 14-year-old daughter, and Kaniehtiio Horn as Samantha, Raybon's ex.

"When the publication of Lee's latest expose -- a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family -- is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg (Tim Blake Nelson), the black sheep of the family, Lee knows he's stumbled onto something big," the official synopsis reads.

The Lowdown's eight-episode first season premieres Sept. 23 on FX and will stream on Hulu.