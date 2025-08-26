Focus Features released a trailer for the historical drama Hamnet on Tuesday. The film opens Nov. 27 but will first play at the Toronto International Film Festival Sept. 7.

Writer/director Chloe Zhao adapted Maggie O'Farrell's novel with O'Farrell. The film stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

O'Farrell's book is about Agnes (Buckley), the wife of a playwright (Mescal) who she does not name, but is based on William Shakespeare. When their 11-year-old son, Hamnet, dies, the writer bases a play on him. That play is Hamlet.

The trailer shows a stage production with sword fighting, Shakespeare practicing swords with his son (Jacobi Jupe), a program for Hamlet, as well as Agnes and the playwright's romance.

Zhao won the Best Director Oscar for Nomadland, which also won Best Picture.