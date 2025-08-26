Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series The Savant.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller Tuesday featuring Jessica Chastain as an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups.

Known as "The Savant," Chastain's character tries to stop violent domestic extremists before they're able to act. She must navigate this dangerous job alongside being a wife and a mother to two young daughters.

The Savant is an eight-episode limited series that will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 26 on Apple TV+. Subsequent episodes will be released Fridays.

Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley and Toussaint Francois Battiste also star, with Pablo Schreiber to appear as a guest star.

Chastain and Kelly Carmichael executive produce for Freckle Films, alongside Alan Poul, Melissa James Gibson, Matthew Heineman, David Levine and Garrett Kemble.

Chastain is known for such films as Zero Dark Thirty, Interstellar, The Martian and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.