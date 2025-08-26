'The Savant' trailer: Jessica Chastain investigates violent extremists
UPI News Service, 08/26/2025
Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series The Savant.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller Tuesday featuring Jessica Chastain as an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups.
Known as "The Savant," Chastain's character tries to stop violent domestic extremists before they're able to act. She must navigate this dangerous job alongside being a wife and a mother to two young daughters.
The Savant is an eight-episode limited series that will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 26 on Apple TV+. Subsequent episodes will be released Fridays.
