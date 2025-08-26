HBO released photos from the upcoming comedy I Love LA on Tuesday. The show premieres Nov. 2 at 10:30 p.m. EDT on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel Sennott created and stars in the series about a group of friends in Los Angeles. Josh Hutcherson , Odessa A'zion, True Whitaker and Jordan Firstman also star.

Photos show the group of five forming a human pyramid, pairing off, and Sennott getting a tattoo on her thigh. Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez and Colin Woodell will guest star.

Sennott will also make her directorial debut, with Lorene Scafaria, Bill Benz and Kevin Bray also directing episodes.

Sennott previously appeared in the Max series The Idol. She co-wrote the film Bottoms, in which she also starred.