Searchlight Pictures released a trailer for Is This Thing On?, director Bradley Cooper's new film starring Will Arnett as an aspiring stand-up comedian in a failing marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer, released Tuesday on YouTube, stars Arnett as Alex, an aspiring comedian performing at his first open mic and telling the audience about his impending divorce with wife Tess, played by Laura Dern

"As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess confronts the sacrifices she made for their family -- forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form," the official synopsis reads.

Is This Thing On? is directed by Cooper from a screenplay he wrote with Arnett and Mark Chappell.

The cast also includes Cooper, Andra Day, Amy Sedaris, Sean Hayes, Christine Ebersole, Ciaran Hinds and Scott Icenogle.

The film will premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival in October and is scheduled for theatrical release in December.

Is This Thing On? marks Cooper's third film as a director, following A Star is Born and Maestro.