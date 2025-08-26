Emma Heming gave a health update on her husband, former film star Bruce Willis, in an interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America Tuesday.

Willis, 70, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023 and has retired from public life. The actor is known for such films as Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense, and the Die Hard series.

Heming, 49, married Willis in 2009 and has two daughters with the star, Mabel and Evelyn. Willis also has three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, with his ex-wife, actress Demi Moore.

While speaking with Sawyer, Heming said, "Bruce is still really mobile. Bruce is still in really good health, overall. It's just his brain that is failing him."

"The language is going," she added. "We've learned to adapt and we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a different way."

Heming said there are no longer entire good days where Willis seems to be his jovial, empathetic self.

"We get moments," she added. "It's his laugh. He has such a hearty laugh and sometimes you'll see that twinkle in his eye or that smirk and I just get transported. It's just hard to see that because, just as quickly as those moments appear, then it goes."

Moore previously said in October 2024 that Willis' condition was "stable."