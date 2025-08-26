Modern Family alum Ariel Winter's animated series, The Sisters Grimm, is set to premiere on Apple TV+ Oct. 3.

The show is based on Michael Buckley's best-selling book series.

"Two orphaned sisters navigate a town full of people torn straight from fantasy and fairy tales, confronting heroes and villains alike, while investigating the mystery of their missing parents," the streaming service said in a press release.

"The Sisters Grimm blends discovery, fantasy and adventure to deliver important lessons for all ages."

The voice cast also includes Leah Newman, Laraine Newman, Abubakar Salim, Billy Harris and Harry Trevaldwyn.