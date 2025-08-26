Kai Beckstrand, a 19-year-old EMT from Utah, won Season 17 of NBC's American Ninja Warrior Monday night.

"I can't put into words how incredible it feels to actually be called champion of American Ninja Warrior after coming so close year after year," Beckstrand said in a press release. "This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I'm forever grateful."

He took home the trophy and a grand prize of $250,000.

This was the fourth time Beckstrand competed on the flagship show. He previously appeared on the American Ninja Warrior Junior and American Ninja Warrior: Family Championship editions, as well.