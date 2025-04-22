Newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena was targeted by his old rival Randy Orton on the first Raw after WrestleMania 41.

Cena kicked off the show on Monday donning the Undisputed WWE Championship that he won in controversial fashion from Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday.

Cena forced the ring announcer to re-do his introduction, wanting the announcer to mention that he is now a 17-time world champion. Cena has now surpassed the legendary Ric Flair for most world title runs.

The now-villainous Cena once again expressed his disdain for the WWE audience and his plan to retire with the championship at the end of the year. Cena says he is the last real world champion and will take the title home when he is done, ending its lineage. Cena says any new championship they introduce afterward is just a fake copy.

The champ also displayed how many appearances he has left in WWE, which amounts to 27 more dates.

"I know you will decide another champion. But the title held by Bruno Sammartino , the title held by Roman Reigns for over a thousand days, the title taken from me in Chicago by CM Punk, the title held by Triple H , The Game, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin comes home with me!" Cena shouted.

Cena ended his speech by allowing the audience to take one more photo of the last real champion. As Cena held up his title, his old rival Randy Orton quietly slipped into the ring and nailed him with a thunderous RKO.

Orton celebrated with the audience and picked up the Undisputed WWE Championship as Cena was knocked out.

Also on Raw, Seth Rollins addressed fans after the main event of WrestleMania Saturday where he was able to defeat CM Punk and Roman Reigns with help from "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman.

Heyman, after acting as a manager for Reigns and Punk, has now aligned himself with Rollins.

Punk barely allowed Rollins to get a word out before he entered the ring looking for a fight. Punk momentarily stunned Rollins before turning his attention to Heyman. The distraction allowed Rollins to get the upper hand, taking Punk out with a Stomp.

Reigns then entered the ring and delivered a Spear to Rollins followed by a Superman Punch to Heyman. Then, in shocking fashion, Reigns got a Spear himself from Bron Breakker.

Breakker aligned himself with Rollins and Heyman and continued to hurt Punk and Reigns. Breakker ended things by sending Reigns through a ringside barricade.

Rollins, Breakker and Heyman then celebrated as Raw concluded on Netflix.