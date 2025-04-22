Netflix is previewing its documentary about Colombian singer and actress Karol G.

The music artist, born Carolina Giraldo Navarro, opens up about the struggles she faced building her career in the trailer for Tomorrow was Beautiful, released Tuesday. The documentary is set for release May 8.

"The fact that I'm a woman was already a huge obstacle for my career," Karol G says in the trailer. "Everyone could see I was at the top of my career, but inside, I felt like I was losing who I really was. As much as I'd like to explain how difficult it was, I wouldn't have enough time."

The documentary gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse behind her stadium tour.

Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful follows a successful year for the star, who was Billboard magazine's 2024 Woman of the Year and was crowned Female Artist of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.