Sony Pictures Entertainment is previewing the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot-sequel starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and arriving in theaters July 18.

The actress will reprise her role as Julie from the original 1997 film, with Freddie Prinze Jr. to also return as Ray Bronson.

Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers and Sarah Pidgeon star as a new group of young people who cover up a crime and are subsequently stalked by a vengeful killer.

The trailer released Tuesday shows Wonders' character approaching Julie (Hewitt) and asking for help.

"I just have one question," Julie responds. "What did you do last summer?"

According to the official synopsis, the friend group got away with causing a fatal car accident and even created "a pact to keep it a secret."

"A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they're forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer..." the description continues.

The film also stars Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, Austin Nichols, Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.