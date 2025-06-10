Gunther was able to defeat Jey Uso and recapture the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WWE Raw.

The title match on Monday was a rematch from WrestleMania 41 back in April when Uso originally defeated Gunther for the championship.

Gunther got his revenge in the grueling and competitive rematch, which took place after a busy weekend for Uso.

Uso was coming off Saturday's Money in the Bank event where he teamed up with Cody Rhodes to defeat Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena in a tag team match.

Uso was not at full strength against a fresh Gunther, who took advantage of the situation. Uso tried everything including a Spear followed by an Uso Splash, but it wasn't enough.

Uso attempted a Spear and an Uso Splash for a second time, but Gunther was able to avoid it and lock in a Sleeper hold. Uso tried his best to break free and even momentarily applied his own Sleeper, but Gunther quickly reversed it.

Gunther was eventually able to make Uso fade from the Sleeper, giving him the victory and the World Heavyweight Championship as Raw concluded on Netflix.

Also on Raw, Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returned and hyped up WWE's upcoming Evolution event, which will only feature the women's roster. This is the second-ever Evolution event, with the first having taken place in 2018.

Bella was quickly interrupted by Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan, who took exception to Bella not mentioning her alongside other wrestlers that she praised.

Morgan, after getting into a war of words with Bella, knocked out the Hall of Famer with the Oblivion, her finishing move.

R-Truth also made an appearance on Raw after he returned to WWE due to fan outcry.

R-Truth stood up on the announcer's desk to announce that he was no longer R-Truth but instead Ron Killings. To drive the point home, Killings cut off his dreads using scissors.