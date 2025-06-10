British progressive rock band Yes is going on tour.

The group announced Tuesday they are hitting the road beginning Oct. 1 in Wallingford, Conn., and concluding Nov. 16 in Reno, Nev.

The band will perform the entirety of their album Fragile, which was released in the United States in 1972, along with other hits.

"The Fragile Tour is regarded as a key moment in Yes' history -- it's when the band became a headline act in the U.S.," a press release states.

The band consists of Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood and Jay Schellen.

Tickets are available to purchase beginning Friday.

The band released the albums Yessingles and Mirror to the Sky in 2023.