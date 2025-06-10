A new trailer for Eddington shows Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal competing to become mayor as the New Mexico city is overcome by violence.

The modern Western film is written and directed by Ari Aster, the filmmaker behind Midsommar and Hereditary.

The preview arrived Tuesday from film studio A24, and features the town's sheriff (Phoenix) taking on the current mayor (Pascal) amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"I used to think that you were some big deal," he tells Pascal. "But I am a much better human being than you."

Social unrest, vandalism and gunfire erupt as the teaser continues.

Eddington is due for release July 18.