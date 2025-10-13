World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was betrayed in shocking fashion by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on WWE Raw.

The trio, known as The Vision, is no more after Breakker and Reed attacked Rollins as Raw went off the air on Monday from Perth, Australia.

The big moment came as Rollins was celebrating in the ring after The Vision disposed of CM Punk, who had just became the No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

As Rollins held up his championship belt, Breakker came charging in and took out his former boss with a Spear. Reed joined in on the assault and flattened Rollins with his devastating Tsunami attack from the top rope.

Paul Heyman, Rollins' manager and the manager of The Vision, at first seemed appalled at what transpired, but then quickly held up Breakker and Reed's hands in celebration to signify which side he had chose.

Rollins had just come off a huge victory against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WWE's Crown Jewel event, also in Australia.

Punk became to No. 1 contender to the World Heavyweight Championship after he defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat match.

Knight was able to hit Punk with the BFT but Uso tossed Knight out of the ring before he could capitalize. Uso then attempted an Uso Splash on Punk that was blocked. Punk then delivered the Go to Sleep to Uso to win the match.

Punk can now challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.