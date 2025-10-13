Pluto TV announced a Diane Keaton film collection on Monday. "Remembering Diane Keaton" includes 15 of the late actor's films.

Keaton died Saturday at age 79.

The collection includes five of Keaton's films with Woody Allen: Annie Hall, Manhattan, Love and Death, Radio Days and Interiors. It also features the Godfather trilogy, with Francis Ford Coppola's 2020 Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone re-edit as the third.

Keaton's 1987 comedy Baby Boom, written by Nancy Myers and director Charles Shyer, is also available, along with Warren Beatty's epic Reds. The other films are Love, Weddings * Other Disasters, Love the Coopers, The Only Thrill and Crossed Over.

Pluto TV is a free streaming service that plays ads during videos.