Mattel Studios is developing a Magic 8 Ball live-action series, the company announced Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show hails from M. Night Shyamalan , a filmmaker known for The Sixth Sense, Signs, Trap and other films, and Brad Falchuk , a producer behind American Horror Story and other series.

The pair will serve as co-creators and co-showrunners, while Shyamalan directs from a script by Falchuk.

"Together, they aim to reimagine the classic Magic 8 Ball as the centerpiece of a high-concept, character-driven supernatural drama that blends psychological intensity with cultural intrigue," an official synopsis reads.

A start date for production has not yet been announced.

The toy, which shows different answers when players shake the ball and ask questions, was originally released in 1950.