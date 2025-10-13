Mattel announces 'Magic 8 Ball' series from Shyamalan, Falchuk
UPI News Service, 10/13/2025
Mattel Studios is developing a Magic 8 Ball live-action series, the company announced Monday.
The show hails from M. Night Shyamalan, a filmmaker known for The Sixth Sense, Signs, Trap and other films, and Brad Falchuk, a producer behind American Horror Story and other series.
The pair will serve as co-creators and co-showrunners, while Shyamalan directs from a script by Falchuk.
"Together, they aim to reimagine the classic Magic 8 Ball as the centerpiece of a high-concept, character-driven supernatural drama that blends psychological intensity with cultural intrigue," an official synopsis reads.
A start date for production has not yet been announced.
The toy, which shows different answers when players shake the ball and ask questions, was originally released in 1950.
