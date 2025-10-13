Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac and other stars of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein stepped out on the red carpet Monday at the 69th annual BFI London Film Festival.

Isaac, who portrays Victor Frankenstein in the film, wore an all-black ensemble, while Elordi, who portrays Frankenstein's creation, wore a large black jacket over a white collared shirt and black tie.

Cast members Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Charles Dance and David Bradley also attended the event, along with director Guillermo del Toro.

The cast previously attended the premiere of their film in Los Angeles earlier this month.

On Monday, Netflix also teased Frankenstein with a series of movie posters depicting characters from the film.

The first poster shows Victor Frankenstein standing against a stormy backdrop with flashes of lightning as he pulls off a red glove.

The second image shows Frankenstein's creation, which was made from several felled Crimean war soldiers.

In a trailer released earlier this month, Elordi pleads with Frankenstein: "I demand a single grace from you. If you are not to award me love, then I will indulge in rage."

The Creature is also shown against a dark backdrop with lightning. The letter F is place over him.

The remaining three posters feature Mia Goth in an all-blue ensemble as Elizabeth Harlander, Felix Kammerer as William Frankenstein and Christoph Waltz as Heinrich Harlander.

The movie, which is based on Mary Shelley's 1818 book, will open in theaters Friday before its Nov. 7 arrival on Netflix.