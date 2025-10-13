'Frankenstein' stars attend London premiere, appear in new posters
UPI News Service, 10/13/2025
Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac and other stars of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein stepped out on the red carpet Monday at the 69th annual BFI London Film Festival.
ADVERTISEMENT
Isaac, who portrays Victor Frankenstein in the film, wore an all-black ensemble, while Elordi, who portrays Frankenstein's creation, wore a large black jacket over a white collared shirt and black tie.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.