NBC is previewing Stumble, a comedy series starring Jenn Lyon, Tran Killam and Kristin Chenoweth.

According to an official synopsis, the mockumentary follows "a former champion cheer coach trying to flip the odds by leading a new squad of lovable misfits to victory."

The preview released Monday shows Coach Courtney (Lyon) attempting to assemble a new cheer squad after her firing.

"I have been asked to be fired," she announces in the trailer.

Coach Tammy (Chenoweth) seemingly starts to cry.

Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar and Georgie Murphy also star.

The series airs on NBC Nov. 7.