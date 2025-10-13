'F1,' starring Brad Pitt, to stream Dec. 12 on Apple TV+
UPI News Service, 10/13/2025
F1, the Formula 1 racing movie starring Brad Pitt, is arriving on Apple TV+ Dec. 12, the streamer announced Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The feature opened in theaters in June, raking in some $629 million globally, a press release states.
Pitt portrays Sonny Hayes, an F1 driver who saw his racing potential foiled after an accident.
"Thirty years later, he's a nomadic racer-for-hire when he's approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse," the official synopsis reads. "Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.