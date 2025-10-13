F1, the Formula 1 racing movie starring Brad Pitt, is arriving on Apple TV+ Dec. 12, the streamer announced Monday.

The feature opened in theaters in June, raking in some $629 million globally, a press release states.

Pitt portrays Sonny Hayes, an F1 driver who saw his racing potential foiled after an accident.

"Thirty years later, he's a nomadic racer-for-hire when he's approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse," the official synopsis reads. "Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world."

Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Kim Bodnia also star.

"Now, we're beyond excited to bring this exhilarating, cinematic ride to fans everywhere through Apple TV's unparalleled global reach," producer Jerry Bruckheimer said in a statement.