Asuka and Kairi Sane betrayed their friend Iyo Sky after Asuka battled Rhea Ripley in the main event of WWE Raw.

Asuka and Ripley had a highly-competitive match on Monday that ended after Sane attempted to distract Ripley by getting onto the ring apron.

Ripley was aware of Sane's presence and dodged a charging Asuka, who accidentally hit her tag team partner. Asuka and Sane are collectively known as the Kabuki Warriors.

Ripley took advantage of the situation and rolled the Empress of Tomorrow up into a sudden pin to win the match in surprising fashion.

Asuka, unhappy with the result, pushed the referee aside and sprayed her signature dark mist into the eyes of Ripley, effectively blinding The Eradicator. Asuka and Sane then started to beat down Ripley as Sky ran into the ring.

Sky attempted talking to Asuka, with the now former friends sharing a hug before Asuka delivered a spinning, back-handed strike. Asuka got a reluctant Sane to help out with the attack, which ended with Sane delivering the Insane Elbow from the top rope.

Asuka comforted a distraught Sane as Raw went off the air. Asuka, Sane and Sky, who all hail from Japan, were previously all members of the group Damage CTRL.