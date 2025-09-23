James Van Der Beek, who is battling colorectal cancer, made a surprise video appearance at Monday's Dawson's Creek reunion in New York.

The 48-year-old actor and father of six children had intended on joining his former co-stars Katie Holmes Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams at the F Cancer fundraiser, but had to drop out because he was suffering from a stomach virus.

"I have been looking forward to this night for months and months, ever since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together," Van Der Beek said in the video.

"I can't believe I'm not there. I can't believe I don't get to see my cast-mates, my beautiful cast in person," he added. "I want to stand on that stage and thank every single person in the theater for being here tonight."

Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda filled in for him as Dawson Leery at the sold-out table reading of the Dawson's Creek pilot.

Van Der Beek's wife Kim and their kids appeared at the end of the event to sing the show's theme song, Paula Cole's "I Don't Want to Wait," with the cast.