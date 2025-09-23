Famed video game maker Hideo Kojima and his team at Kojima Productions have released a new trailer for their upcoming horror title OD starring actress Sophia Lillis.

Lillis (It, Dungeons & Dragons) lights a set of candles before being startled by a collection of worms that appear and a mysterious person who enters through a backdoor in the clip released Tuesday as part of a Kojima Productions 10th anniversary event.

Some of the candles resemble babies. and parts of the trailer are filmed from a first-person perspective. The trailer has similar vibes to Kojima's previous game P.T.

The teaser ends with a close-up of Lillis' face as the mysterious person walks closer toward her. Lillis is crying as markings begin to appear on her face.

Kojima also shared a poster for the game featuring large hands covering Lillis' head with the tagline, "For all players and screamers."

The poster also confirms Udo Kier and Hunter Schafer also star in OD.

Kojima Productions is making OD in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios. Kojima has also worked with horror filmmaker Jordan Peele on the project. OD has no release date.