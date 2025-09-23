Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Luyendyk are celebrating the birth of their fourth child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arie, 44, and Lauren, 33, announced Monday that they welcomed daughter Livvy Rowe on Sept. 18.

The pair shared the news on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos with their baby girl.

"welcome to the world livvy rowe luyendyk. 9/18/25," the caption reads. "love you our sweet little angel girl!"

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher, Tia Booth, Becca Tilley and Jared Haibon were among those to congratulate the Luyendyks in the comments.

"Congrats my lovessss!!! She's perfection! Way to go mama," Fletcher wrote.

"Wow she is beautiful! Congratulations!!!!" Tilley said.

Arie and Lauren met in The Bachelor Season 22, which ended with Luyendyk getting engaged to Becca Kufrin then calling it off to propose to Lauren, the runner-up. The couple married in 2019 and have three other children, daughter Alessi and twins Lux and Senna.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Arie and Lauren announced in March that they were expecting their fourth child.