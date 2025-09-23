Danish crime drama 'The Asset' to premiere on Netflix Oct. 27
UPI News Service, 09/23/2025
Netflix has announced that The Asset, a Danish police drama starring Clara Dessau, Maria Cordsen, Afshin Firouzi and Nicolas Bro, is set to premiere on the streaming service Oct. 27.
The story follows a police cadet who finds herself in a moral quandary when she befriends a gangster's wife while undercover as a jeweler.
"I was drawn to tell this story because it explores the complexities of identity and loyalty under extreme pressure," the six-episode show's conceptual director Samanou Acheche Sahlstri¸m said in a press release Tuesday.
"Through Tea's journey, we see how far someone is willing to go to do what they believe is right -- also, when the lines between good and evil become blurred," Sahlstri¸m added. "I have always wanted to work on a crime series that puts its characters, their development and their relations to each other at the very center of the story. This is precisely what The Asset does."
