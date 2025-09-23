NetEase is giving a glimpse of the upcoming video game Ananta.

The studio shared a gameplay trailer for the anime-style action role-playing game Monday ahead of this year's Tokyo Game Show.

The teaser showcases the world of Nova City, a bustling metropolis where players will control the new captain of a special task force, along with different team members.

"In this concrete jungle, calamity and the commonplace intermingle freely. Join forces and take a stand against the hidden threats lurking with the shadows, or live it up and bask in the urban nightlife under the glow of the neon," an official description reads.

The expansive open world, combat and other mission tools, social media system, and driving, gliding and other transport options drew comparisons to Grand Theft Auto, Watch Dogs, Spider-Man, Cyberpunk 2077 and other video game franchises in the comments.

Ananta will be featured at the Tokyo Game Show convention, which runs Thursday through Sunday.

The game will be free-to-play on mobile, PlayStation 5 and PC. It has yet to set a release date, although pre-registration is available now.