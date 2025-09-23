Nev Schulman and Max Joseph have confirmed in an Instagram video that their MTV reality show Catfish has been canceled after nine seasons.

"That's a wrap on Catfish," Joseph said Monday.

"Catfish, as we've known it, is over, which is sad," Schulman said. "But, at the same time, what an incredible journey it's been."

He and Joseph went on to thank the show's crew, contributors and viewers for their support.

The series about deception in online dating ran over the course of 12 years and more than 300 episodes.

Catfish is inspired by the 2010 documentary starring Schulman and directed by his brother, Ariel Schulman.