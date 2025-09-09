AJ Lee made her triumphant return to WWE Raw, where she and her husband CM Punk challenged fellow power couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to a Mixed Tag Team match.

Lee got a hero's welcome on Monday with the packed crowd in Milwaukee showering her with chants of "welcome back." Lee, a former three-time Divas Champion who initially retired in April 2015, returned to WWE on SmackDown Friday to attack Lynch after she started slapping Punk for the second time.

The former WWE mainstay detailed her time away from the ring and how she needed to take a mental health break, see a therapist and chase other dreams before returning. Lee was also holding onto the Women's Intercontinental Championship, which she has stolen from Lynch.

"I'm your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler," Lee said.

Lee noted she was fine not being a wrestler until she saw Lynch put her hands on Punk. The Man then made her way to the ring, demanding her title back while referring to herself as the greatest female wrestler of all time.

"I'm gonna need to go to therapy after this!" Lynch yelled.

Lee laid out the Intercontinental Championship in the middle of the ring and dared Lynch to come and take it back. Lynch instead summoned her husband Rollins, the current World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins attempted to negotiate with Lee about getting Lynch's title back, but Lee said she would only return it if they agreed to a Mixed Tag Team match.

Rollins tried to take the belt by force but Lee stood in his way. Punk then arrived onto the scene and lifted Rollins up from behind before the champ could escape. Frustrated, Rollins agreed to the Mixed Tag Team match, much to Lynch's disappointment. Lee kissed the Women's Intercontinental Championship and threw it back to Lynch.

Lee and Punk vs. Lynch and Rollins will take place at Wrestlepalooza on Sept. 20.