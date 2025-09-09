Netflix released a 2-minute trailer for Richard Linklater's Nouvelle Vague -- a tribute to French New Wave filmmaking of the 1960s -- on Tuesday.

Set for release in theaters on Oct. 31 and on the streaming service Nov. 14, the black and white film stars Zoey Deutch , Guillaume Marbeck and Aubry Dullin.

"A playful, poignant love letter to cinema, Nouvelle Vague reimagines the making of Jean-Luc Godard's Breathless in an exuberant exploration of the youthful rebellion and creative chaos that shaped the French New Wave," a synopsis said.

Linklater's other films include Dazed and Confused, the Before trilogy, School of Rock, A Scanner Darkly, Boyhood and Everybody Wants Some!