Linklater's 'Nouvelle Vague' trailer pays tribute to French New Wave
UPI News Service, 09/09/2025
Netflix released a 2-minute trailer for Richard Linklater's Nouvelle Vague -- a tribute to French New Wave filmmaking of the 1960s -- on Tuesday.
Set for release in theaters on Oct. 31 and on the streaming service Nov. 14, the black and white film stars Zoey Deutch, Guillaume Marbeck and Aubry Dullin.
"A playful, poignant love letter to cinema, Nouvelle Vague reimagines the making of Jean-Luc Godard's Breathless in an exuberant exploration of the youthful rebellion and creative chaos that shaped the French New Wave," a synopsis said.
Linklater's other films include Dazed and Confused, the Before trilogy, School of Rock, A Scanner Darkly, Boyhood and Everybody Wants Some!
