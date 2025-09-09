Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Song Sung Blue.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson

Song Sung Blue is based on the 2008 documentary directed by Greg Kohs. Jackman and Hudson play "two down-on-their-luck musicians" who form Lighting & Thunder, a Neil Diamond tribute band.

The trailer shows the pair find joy, love and fulfillment through the venture.

Jackman and Hudson perform Diamond's songs "Cherry, Cherry" and "Sweet Caroline."

The cast also includes Michael Imperioli Jim Belushi , Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir and Hudson Hilbert Hensley.

Song Sung Blue is written and directed by Craig Brewer, the filmmaker behind Hustle & Flow and the Footloose remake.

The movie opens in theaters Dec. 25 on Christmas Day.