House of the Dragon actor Paddy Considine and Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey have signed on to star in a new, as-yet-untitled crime drama for Netflix.

The streaming service described the show as "a profoundly serious, stunningly original crime thriller in which a tormented detective from the Northern city of Bleakford ventures down to London on a mission to catch a ritualistic serial killer before they run out of people to kill."

"Contains blood and frowning," Netflix warned.

Broadchurch, The Pale Horse and Suspicion actress Georgina Campbell will co-star in the four-part series, which is already in production.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be saying these words for the press release. I've dreamed of providing a quote ever since I was a young fetus, and now here I am doing it," writer-producer Charlie Brooker -- creator of Black Mirror -- said in a statement Tuesday.

"I'd pinch myself, but like all of us, I'm terrified that if I do that, I might wake up and discover 2025 has all been a magical dream. Please watch my show. I am begging you."