Oscar-winning actor Michael Caine is coming out of retirement at the age of 92 to co-star in Vin Diesel's fantasy film The Last Witch Hunter 2.

Caine will once again play the priest Dolan to Diesel's warrior Kaulder -- roles they originated in 2015's Last Witch Hunter.

Caine announced his retirement in 2023. His final screen performance at that point was The Great Escaper.

"The Last Witch Hunter has grown since its theatrical release into a global fan favorite, with audiences continuing to discover and re-watch it across every platform over the past decade," Adam Fogelson, chairman of Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group, said in a statement Monday.

"That enduring enthusiasm made clear there is an appetite for more stories set in this world."

The sequel is being directed by Breck Eisner (The Expanse) and is based on Diesel's Dungeons & Dragons role-playing campaigns.