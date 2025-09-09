This year's Premios Juventud will open with a tribute to the country of Panama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizers announced in a press release Tuesday that the 22nd annual awards show will honor the country's musical legacy.

Boza, Farruko, Los Rabanes, Nando Boom, Natti Natasha, Samy & Sandra Sandoval, Sech, Willie Colon and other music artists will bring viewers on "a musical journey" through Panama's "most iconic rhythms and genres," celebrating its "rich culture, diverse genres and traditions."

Boza will perform a medley of his hits, including "Ella," "Hecha Pa' Mi," "Orion" and "Yaya," while Los Rabanes will take to the stage with their hit song "Sei±orita a mi­ me gusta su style."

Farruko will perform "Ellos Benia Dem Bow" alongside Natti Natasha.

Premios Juventud will be held in Panama for the first time Sept. 25 in Panama City. The show will air live at 7 p.m. EDT on Univision, UNIMiS, Galavision, ViX and Tele Metro.

Alejandra Espinoza, Nadia Ferreira and Clarissa Molina will host the awards, which honor Spanish-speaking stars across music, movies, sports and more.

Other performers include Bad Gyal, Camilo, Grupo Firme, Lola indigo, Maluma, Morat and Xavi.