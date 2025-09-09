'Spy x Family' Season 3 comes to Crunchyroll in October
UPI News Service, 09/09/2025
The third season of anime series Spy x Family will premiere October 4 on Crunchyroll.
Crunchyroll will stream Spy x Family worldwide, excluding parts of Asia. New episodes will release weekly and on the same day as they premiere in Japan.
Crunchyroll has also released a new trailer for Season 3 that previews the show's new ending theme song, "Actor," by singer-songwriter Lilas.
Spy x Family, launched in 2022, is based on the best-selling and acclaimed manga series of the same name by Tatsuya Endo.
The series follows secret agent Twilight, aka Loid Forger, who must pretend to be a family man to maintain world peace. Forger poses as a loving husband and father to infiltrate an elite school in order to get close to a high-profile politician along with his deadly assassin wife and telepathic daughter.
