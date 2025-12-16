Gunther gloated about defeating John Cena in his final match and the masked man was finally revealed on WWE Raw.

Gunther opened the show on Monday days after he made Cena tap out in devastating fashion at Saturday Night's Main Event. The bout was Cena's final match as the living legend has retired from in-ring competition.

Gunther received a chorus of boos as he made his way to the ring. Gunther embraced the reaction and stood up on the announcer's desk to soak it all in.

"John Cena tapped out like a little [expletive]," Gunther said, enraging fans even more.

Gunther didn't stay in the ring long and went backstage where he was confronted by R-Truth, who called the towering brute a "piece of trash." Gunther also walked into Raw general manager Adam Pearce who sent him home for the night for being disrespectful towards Cena's legacy.

As Gunther went outside to enter his car, he was confronted by AJ Styles who silently stared him down. Gunther got into his car and left but not before mocking Cena one more time by doing Cena's signature "you can't see me" hand gesture.

In the main event, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio took on Logan Paul. The YouTuber turned wrestler was set to receive help from his Vision teammates Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, but World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk sent them packing with a steel chair.

Paul attempted to use his brass knuckles that manager Paul Heyman handed him, but Mysterio countered with a 619. As Mysterio grabbed the brass knuckles himself, the masked man returned and stomped Mysterio's head into the side of the ring, allowing Paul to win the match.

Punk returned but it was too late as the masked man headed into the live crowd. The masked man then revealed himself to be Austin Theory, who hasn't been seen on WWE programming in months.

Punk was distracted by Theory's reveal, allowing Breakker to enter the ring and nail the champion with a Spear. Punk will be defending his title against Breakker on the Jan. 5 edition of Raw.

WWE