Developer Team Cherry has announced that their best-selling and critically acclaimed sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong will receive a free expansion in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expansion is titled Sea of Sorrow and will include new areas, now bosses, new tools and more.

Sea or Sorrow, which will be nautically themed, will be available for all players of Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Team Cherry released a teaser trailer for Sea of Sorrow that features lead character Hornet standing on a rock as waves crash behind her.

Team Cherry also announced that they are working on an updated version of the original Hollow Knight for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The updated version on Nintendo's latest console will include high frame-rate modes, higher resolutions and additional graphical effects.

Players who own a copy of the original Hollow Knight on Switch will be able to download the upgraded version on Switch 2 for free when it launches in 2026. Team Cherry is also updating the original Hollow Knight on all current platforms to add in new features and bug fixes.